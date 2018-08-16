ANC’s own interests, not equitable distribution, drive land reform plan

Matters then deteriorated further. Soon after the announcement about the parliamentary vote, it transpired that 139 farms have already been earmarked for expropriation without compensation. This suggested that the parliamentary process on public hearings was being short-circuited.

The final flip-flop has been the ANC’s position on how land reform will affect communal land under the administration of traditional leaders. Here it’s chopped and changed its position in a way that’s clearly informed by its narrow party political interests. The ANC is clearly more concerned about keeping traditional leaders as its electioneering agents for the 2019 national elections rather than any consideration for the equitable distribution of land for poor rural South Africans.

It’s clear that the process towards land expropriation without compensation is largely driven by the ANC political expediency. This could have devastating consequences for SA’s economy. Key stakeholders need to shift their focus towards ensuring that land reform happens in an orderly way.

What’s happened so far

South Africans have been actively involved in public consultations on the issue of amending the property clause of the constitution since the first sitting of a parliamentary committee chaired by Vincent Smith on June 26 2018.

The committee has been holding countrywide hearings. They have shown beyond doubt that land ownership is a highly charged subject.

In addition to its hearings, the committee also received more than 700,000 written submissions on land expropriation.

Ramaphosa’s announcement that the ruling party had decided that land expropriation without compensation would be handled through a Parliamentary process threw everyone off balance.

Did this mean that the public hearings of Smith’s committee have no standing in the eyes of the ANC leaders? Has the ANC’s national executive committee and Ramaphosa already decided — without waiting for the parliamentary committee’s report — what land should be targeted and what process should be followed?

If the answer to these questions is yes, it makes a mockery of Ramaphosa’s claim that an inclusive and consultative process would be followed.