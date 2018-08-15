University students are the victims of a "hidden hunger" crisis‚ a conference in Cape Town has been told.

Hunger levels among students are higher than in the general population‚ Stephen Devereux of the National Research Foundation told the national colloquium on Access to Food for Students.

More than 30% are food insecure‚ compared with 26% of the population‚ said Devereux‚ adding: "The overall picture is that campus food insecurity is much higher than we realised."

The failures of the beleaguered National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) played a key role in hunger because of long delays with the distribution of funds and the inadequacy of food vouchers‚ he said. "It is already August and many students throughout SA have not yet received their bursaries. Many of the students come from very poor families and really rely on these bursaries. This failure to pay has affected them severely."

Hunger played a significant role in the student dropout rate. "If people are hungry‚ they cannot concentrate‚ they become stressed and anxious. A number of these students are working on top of studying and this‚ too‚ affects their academic performance."

Devereux said race was the strongest predictor of student food insecurity. "This problem is concentrated among black and coloured students. We cannot have poverty reduction and the transformation of SA’s economy and society without more black graduates."