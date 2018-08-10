ANC calls on cellphone firms to cut data costs

The ANC has called for the "urgent" lowering of data costs, saying it is concerned about "the negative impact that the high cost of data services has on ordinary South Africans, especially workers, youth, students and women".

In a statement issued by national spokesperson Pule Mabe, the party said the high cost of data was excluding the majority from the "benefits of the digital economy in our democracy".

"It further stifles the growth and development of small businesses. The ANC believes that lowering the cost of data will be a catalyst for economic growth. It will unlock economic opportunities and thus contribute to economic growth and job creation."

For some time, cellphone companies have been accused of over-charging for data and imposing "expiry dates" on data even though it does not technically expire.

The party said it wanted regulator the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) and "all mobile operators in our country" to work in support of the "data cost must fall" campaign.