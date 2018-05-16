National

ANC will take action against Mduduzi Manana, despite him being an MP

16 May 2018 - 11:37 Penwell Dlamini
Former deputy minister of higher education and training Mduduzi Manana. Picture: ALON SKUY
Zizi Kodwa‚ the head of the office of the Presidency at Luthuli House‚ has committed the ANC to act on the allegation that MP Mduduzi Manana assaulted his domestic worker.

Speaking to SABC Morning Live on Wednesday‚ Kodwa said the ANC was not turning a blind eye to the allegations of the former deputy minister of higher education and would subject him to internal processes of the organisation.

"This issue is being referred to the integrity committee and it is also being dealt with by the office of the secretary-general. [This is] because it is important that we act decisively. We can’t give an impression to society that those‚ because of the allocation of portfolios or leadership portfolios‚ we hesitate to act [on] them and we don’t walk the talk as the ANC. We will act on this issue‚" Kodwa said.

"We don’t want to send an impression that because he is a member of parliament and a member of the national executive committee‚ we will not act. Action is coming and that action is coming soon."

Last week‚ Manana threatened to open a case of extortion after his former domestic worker, Christine Wiro, opened a case of intimidation‚ assault and crimen injuria against him at the Douglasdale police station in Johannesburg.

Wiro accused Manana of pushing her while coming down the stairs at his home in Fourways‚ Johannesburg. In his statement released later in the week‚ Manana denied the allegations and accused Wiro of trying to solicit a R100,000 bribe to drop the case. Later, an audio file surfaced with Manana’s voice begging Wiro to take a "consolation" and withdraw the case.

Wiro later withdrew the case because she feared for her life, nut the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)‚ which received the docket from the Douglasdale police station‚ refused to withdraw the charges and told the police to investigate the matter.

