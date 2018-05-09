The DA intends to lay charges of corruption and extortion against ANC MP Mduduzi Manana.

In a statement‚ the DA’s shadow minister of women in the presidency‚ Terri Stander‚ said a voice clip, which surfaced this week, alleged to be of Manana offering money to his victim, was good enough for him to face criminal charges.

"He clearly unlawfully and intentionally tried to take advantage of her by subjecting her to financial pressure. He obviously wanted to use his privileged position and tried to buy himself out of accountability‚" Stander said.

Her office said it is finalising logistics to open a corruption and extortion case against Manana at the police station where the alleged victim opened the first case.

On Sunday‚ Manana’s then domestic worker Christine Wiro opened a case of intimidation‚ assault and crimen injuria at the Douglasdale police station in Johannesburg. She accused Manana of pushing her while coming down the stairs.

Manana denied the allegations and said he would lay charges of extortion against her for demanding R100,000 from him to drop the charges. But on Tuesday‚ TimesLIVE received an audio file alleged to be of Manana offering a "consolation" to Wiro just for her to drop the charges.

On the same day‚ the police confirmed that the charges had not been withdrawn against the former deputy minister of higher education and training. Prosecutors refused to withdraw the matter and said police should investigate the allegations.