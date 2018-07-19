National

AfriForum to lay charges of animal cruelty against Thandi Modise

19 July 2018 - 13:22 Staff Writer
Thandi Modise. Picture: SOWETAN
Thandi Modise. Picture: SOWETAN

On Thursday, NGO AfriForum said it will embark on a private prosecution of National Council of Provinces chairwoman Thandi Modise for alleged animal cruelty at her farm.

Advocate Gerrie Nel plans to embark on the prosecution within the next three months.

The Sunday Times reported in 2014 that SPCA inspectors had raided the farm in the town of Modderfontein‚ North West‚ and found scores of dead animals — including decomposing pigs‚ chickens‚ geese and sheep.

Modise said at the time that her farm manager had left to tend to a family emergency, but the newspaper revealed that the sole farm worker who took care of the farm had left the animals to die because he and his family faced starvation if they stayed there.

AfriForum’s private prosecution unit investigated the matter and has concluded that there is prima facie evidence to successfully prosecute Modise. "It is essential to institute private prosecution to ensure that justice prevails‚" said Nel.

Said Marcelle Meredith‚ executive director at the NSPCA the animal abuse on Modise’s farm was some of the worst the organisation ever had to deal with.

