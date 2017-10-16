National

NSPCA might try private prosecution of Thandi Modise over animal cruelty

In July 2014‚ the NSPCA inspected the animals on a farm in the North West belonging to Modise, after a tip-off that animals on the property had been abandoned

16 October 2017 - 17:23 Ernest Mabuza
Thandi Modise. Picture: SOWETAN
Thandi Modise. Picture: SOWETAN

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) is considering a private prosecution of National Council of Provinces chair Thandi Modise, on animal cruelty charges.

The NSPCA said it was informed that the National Prosecuting Authority had decided not to prosecute Modise on animal cruelty charges.

In July 2014‚ the NSPCA obtained a warrant to inspect the animals on a farm in the North West belonging to Modise. This was after receiving a tip-off that animals on the property had been abandoned.

Modise’s farm was littered with the carcasses of more than 50 pigs and other dead animals‚ such as geese‚ ducks‚ sheep and goats.

More than 100 pigs‚ sheep‚ chickens and goats were found without food and water‚ and the animals were found dead and dying.

"It was one of the cruellest cases of animal abuse that the NSPCA had come across. These animals were denied basic minimum care and suffered neglect‚ starvation and abandonment‚" the NSPCA said.

At the time of the discovery‚ Modise said she had a farm manager who had had a family emergency. His interim replacement had allegedly disappeared.

"I am not a farmer. I am trying to farm. I am learning. But if you are a woman and you are learning‚ you are not allowed to make mistakes‚" she said at the time.

'Harrasment and bullying' by Thandi Modise on senior ANC MPs

Senior ANC MPs are embroiled in a catfight over a top parliamentary position
Politics
4 months ago

CPUT appoints Thandi Modise as its new chancellor

The chairperson of the National Council of Provinces has taken over the reins from former finance minister Trevor Manuel
National
7 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Wits is a colonial monument sustaining white ...
National
2.
NSPCA might try private prosecution of Thandi ...
National
3.
Two neutron stars collide — and the explosion ...
National / Science & Environment
4.
Tshwane makes contingency plans after ruling on ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.