Military will not say how 25 army horses were given no food and forced to eat soil

Five weeks have passed since 25 unfed army horses had to be put down, and calls for an explanation from the military on why they were not being cared for properly have been ignored, the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) said in a media release on Monday.

The NSPCA said it found the horses at a Potchefstroom army base "forced to eat soil and their own faeces", as the unit "had failed to procure feed to ensure their upkeep".

The horses were in the care of the South African Army Special Infantry Capability (SAASIC) of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

"The NSPCA has received no official communication from the government. The chief of the SANDF, Gen Solly Shoke, to whom we addressed a letter, has neither acknowledged receipt thereof nor responded in any way to the serious animal welfare concerns [that] were raised," the media release said.

The association said it was concerned that the army intended transferring 60 surviving horses from the Potchefstroom unit to a signals base camp in Boekenhoutskloof.

"There are no veterinarians or veterinary facilities belonging to the SANDF in the area," the association said.