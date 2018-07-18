National

Patrick Lumumba urges resolution of land issue, at Mandela memorial lecture

18 July 2018 - 11:44 Siphe Macanda
Kenyan Professor Patrick Lumumba at the Nelson Mandela memorial lecture at the Walter Sisulu University on July 17 2018. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA
Kenyan Professor Patrick Lumumba at the Nelson Mandela memorial lecture at the Walter Sisulu University on July 17 2018. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA

Kenyan intellectual Prof Patrick Lumumba said on Tuesday that without land there would be no peace in Africa.

Lumumba was delivering the Nelson Mandela Memorial lecture at Walter Sisulu University Mthatha campus.

"Nelson Mandela would have reminded us that the last colonial question is land. If you don’t tackle the issue of land‚ you shall never know peace‚" Lumumba said to loud applause from the crowd that packed the auditorium.

The lecture was attended by‚ among others‚ Bhisho legislature deputy speaker Mlibo Qoboshiyane‚ department of rural development and agrarian reform MEC Xolile Nqatha and ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi.

The land question has become a hot potato following the ANC December conference at Nasrec‚ which adopted the policy of land expropriation without compensation.

Lumumba continued reminiscing, saying that if Mandela were among the people celebrating the centenary he would have asked numerous important questions‚ including how a continent like Africa‚ rich in mineral resources‚ continued to be poor.

"He would have asked how is it that our continent that is so endowed produces what it does not consume and consumes what it does not produce. He would have asked whether the continent of Africa is really liberated. Nelson Mandela would have reminded us that we Africans have suffered more‚" Lumumba said.

He said time had come for Africa to cleanse itself and deal with corruption‚ as Mandela would have liked.

"The time has come we must do away with dealers and have leaders‚ do away with cheaters and have teachers instead. He would have posed the question: ‘How is it that corruption is still a scourge in our continent?’ Madiba would have told us to unite‚" he said.

Barack Obama: resist politics of fear and resentment

Delivering the Nelson Mandela annual lecture in Johannesburg, Obama says the world order has fallen short of its promise
National
20 hours ago

Charging of land rent by the state and distributing the income is fairer

This theory, from classical economists, could raise R841bn a year and result in the release of underutilised land, writes Stephen Meintjes
Opinion
2 days ago

King Goodwill Zwelithini’s Ingonyama trust must fall, says SACP

The SACP says there have been a number of reported cases of corruption and dissatisfaction among the people living on land under the trust’s control
National
20 hours ago

JUSTICE MALALA: The fire from below is raging and land occupation is gaining speed

'We cannot follow the ANC’s mealy-mouthed and half-hearted attempts at the job, because much of it is being orchestrated by Jacob Zuma to put a fire ...
Politics
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
City of Cape Town cancels R8bn plan to revitalise ...
National
2.
To protect independence, SABC’s CEO must not be ...
National
3.
Patrick Lumumba urges resolution of land issue, ...
National
4.
Human rights commission mulls wide-ranging ...
National / Health

Related Articles

Charging of land rent by the state and distributing the income is fairer
Opinion

King Goodwill Zwelithini’s Ingonyama trust must fall, says SACP
National

JUSTICE MALALA: The fire from below is raging and land occupation is gaining ...
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.