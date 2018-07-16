Charging of land rent by the state and distributing the income is fairer

Nevertheless, Galbraith notes, "His Progress and Poverty, despite its continuing social influence notwithstanding, receives only passing mention or none at all in the standard works on the history of economic thought."

The big question is, why? The short answer is that vested interests mounted a highly successful campaign to expunge discussion of the single tax from economics. One of the weapons in the neo-classical economists’ arsenal was the conflation of land with capital. So land was airbrushed out of the debate. This process is detailed extensively by Mason Gaffney and Fred Harrison in The Corruption of Economics, who have the following to say of Frank Knight of the Chicago School: "… to Knight all land value is a human product.… Among the human activities and investments that create land, by Knight, is "killing off previous claimants". Not all the arguments of the neoclassical economists were quite as egregious but for those curious to see if any of them had validity or how they pulled off their coup, Gaffney and Harrison is required reading.

In the 20th century, the even greater failings of Marxism (plus tarnishing Georgists with that brush) made neoclassical economics seem like the only way to go. After the fall of the Berlin Wall, neoclassical economics had a decade or two in the sunshine but its shortcomings are now plain to see. Economics really needs to come down to earth. Ignoring rent and the concomitant need for taxation have led to major distortions in the financial system and growing inequality.

Freed from historical hang-ups on rent, South Africans can begin to appreciate and examine to what extent economic activity will be stimulated once the community begins to collect rent on the value it creates and reduces taxes on production and consumption, that is, economic activity.

And the further we go in this direction the faster we will grow. Even those states where land rental collection has been applied, albeit to a limited extent, such as Singapore and Hong Kong, are prospering.

Moreover, there are signs that recognition of this phenomenon is gaining traction elsewhere, with economists such as the Financial Times’ Martin Wolf, and Joseph Stiglitz paying increasing attention, while in Britain an all-party parliamentary group has been set up to examine land value capture. An example of the latter is the mushrooming of buildings around stations such as the Jubilee and Crossrail underground lines in London, which testifies to heightened land values due to publicly paid for infrastructure. We have the same phenomenon around Gautrain stations.

Rediscovery of rent may well happen soon because as we’ve seen, the land issue is arguably holding up restoration of investor confidence in our country and there is no reason for South African economists to share the inertia around rent of their American counterparts.

Moreover, while the neocolonialist taint is overworked, it is particularly apt with regard to our dysfunctional rent-free land tenure system and its flip side, the equally dysfunctional tax system. Both have their roots in Britain ignoring the advice of the classical economists to collect the land rents arising out of the agricultural and industrial revolutions, which it was able to do by allowing the victims of land enclosures to go to the colonies willingly, or unwillingly, to join the army or navy, work in the dark satanic mills or go to prison.

We don’t need this, we have the intellectual capacity to rediscover rent: if we don’t it is just a matter of time before someone else does. But it would not just be nice to be first, we need to be!

Finally, while it is hard to find fault with Prof Tideman’s analysis and the Davis Tax Committee is to be commended for engaging with him, it would be even better if this was to be followed up by analyses by South African economists. In doing so they could follow up on many of the issues flagged by this writer (Our land, Our Rent, Our Jobs) thus enabling SA to take a global lead in the rediscovery of rent.

Thus, instead of focusing on redistribution of a few thousand farms, which can take place anyway, we can instead achieve a massive benefit for our 57-million citizens, including not only the redistribution of rent but also unleashing a potentially massive growth boom by eliminating regressive taxation.

• Meintjes is head of research at Momentum Securities.