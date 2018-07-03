Deadline for Shaun Abrahams and Nomgcobo Jiba as Freedom Under Law court action looms

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams and his suspended deputy, Nomgcobo Jiba, have until 5pm on Tuesday to give assurance that she will not breach a court order that has barred her from performing any function at the authority, or face urgent court action from Freedom Under Law (FUL).

This comes after the state attorney confirmed to FUL that Jiba had visited the NPA offices on three occasions this year.

FUL has indicated that it has requested its attorneys to prepare an application to court seeking contempt of court orders against both Abrahams and Jiba.

In December last year the High Court in Johannesburg, after having struck Jiba from the roll of advocates, ordered that pending the finalisation of her appeal, she be prohibited from entering the NPA offices or performing any functions relating to her position as deputy national director of public prosecutions.

Jiba has applied to the Supreme Court of Appeal for leave to appeal the judgment that scrapped her from the roll of advocates.

FUL had asked the NPA to confirm that Jiba had indeed visited its offices, which the state’s attorney confirmed in a lawyer’s letter.

In a response sent from FUL’s lawyers on Saturday, the organisation indicated that the NPA effectively admitted that both Abrahams and Jiba "flagrantly breached and acted in contempt of the order".

The state attorney had, however, argued in the preceding letter that "it was devoid of any merit" that Jiba’s presence constituted a contravention of the order given in December.

It was further confirmed that Jiba had visited the NPA’s offices on a day in April and again in June this year at the request of Abrahams, and also on a day in May with his permission.

According to the state attorney, she had visited the offices to complete and file her financial disclosures.

She was also granted permission to go to the NPA offices to collect a personal document in her office, and she attended a meeting with Abrahams about a historical case of which she had institutional knowledge that Abrahams required.

