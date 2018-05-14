National

National bus strike is over, says Numsa

Greyhound and Citiliner announced on social media that they are back in business from Monday, with all routes operational from Wednesday

14 May 2018 - 18:35 Kgaugelo Masweneng
A bus rapid-transit station at the University of Johannesburg in Auckland Park. SOWETAN
The national bus strike officially ended on Monday.

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola‚ the national spokesperson for National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), has confirmed the end of the strike.

Details‚ however‚ were still sketchy‚ with officials locked in meetings.

Greyhound and Citiliner announced on social media that their bus services would resume from Monday — and all routes would be operational from Wednesday.

Commuters have been advised to ensure they check with call-centres or offices for details.

"We would like to apologise to all of our passengers who have been affected by the nationwide bus strike and we look forward to welcoming you again on our coaches‚" Greyhound said on its Facebook page.

This is a developing story.

