Transport unions are considering a new wage offer as the national bus strike enters its fourth week.

"The bargaining council and the CCMA [Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration] have put a proposal on the table of 8.75% for year one and 8.25% for year two. Unions are deliberating and will start consulting members [on Monday]‚" said Zanele Sabela‚ the spokeswoman for the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu).

"Outstanding issues, including dual driver‚ night shift hours and in sourcing, will be referred to a task team under the CCMA to ensure it delivers on its mandate‚" Sabela said.

Satawu‚ the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa)‚ the Transport and Omnibus Workers Union (Towu)‚ the Transport and Allied Workers Union of Sa (Tawusa) and the Tirisano Transport and Services Workers Union announced their decision to continue with the strike at a media conference in Johannesburg a few weeks ago.

The decision followed after CCMA-mediated negotiations with employers broke down.

The national bus strike has left commuters across the country stranded. The strike followed after wage negotiations in the industry deadlocked in April.