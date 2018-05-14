POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: A delicate balancing act for Ramaphosa and ANC leaders

It is a jam-packed political week, culminating in the ANC launching its Thuma Mina campaign, with an address by President Cyril Ramaphosa and then the party’s much-anticipated land summit at the weekend.

"Thuma Mina" or "send me" was the catchphrase used by Ramaphosa during his maiden state of the nation address in February, indicating his willingness to serve.

The ANC is now turning the phrase into a fully fledged campaign focusing on "rapid response" in the government.

Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address at the launch of the campaign on Friday.

On Saturday, the ANC will hold a "land summit". According to spokesman Pule Mabe, further details of the summit will be announced by secretary-general Ace Magashule on Monday.

It is unclear whether the summit will be an internal workshop for the ANC or if it will include the public. But the debate will centre on the most critical issue in SA today.