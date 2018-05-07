National

State fights Tiger Brands attempt to get data on listeriosis patients

The company used a Promotion of Access to Information (PAIA) to try to get the data, but the Department of Health is determined to protect people’s privacy

07 May 2018 - 08:03 Katharine Child
Listeria monocytogenes cultures are seen in a lab at The National Institute for Communicable Diseases in Johannesburg. Picture: ALON SKUY
Listeria monocytogenes cultures are seen in a lab at The National Institute for Communicable Diseases in Johannesburg. Picture: ALON SKUY

Tiger Brands wants the names and health information of every patient who contracted listeriosis‚ including what other diseases they had and autopsy information‚ say inside sources — but the Department of Health has fired back‚ saying it would not be legally permissible.

In April‚ Tiger Brands used a Promotion of Access to Information (PAIA) request to wrest the data of the 967 patients‚ reported or identified since 2017‚ from the National Health Laboratory Service‚ according to Tiger Brands spokesperson Nevashnee Naiker.

However‚ department spokesperson Popo Maja has vowed it will defend the right to not hand over people’s private medical information to lawyers.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said: "Ordinarily it is not allowed by law. People won’t go to hospital if they know their records will be given to a third party. We will have to check with lawyers if we are obliged to give them the data."

The number of people who are known to have contracted listeriosis has risen to 1‚024‚ and 199 of them have died. Most victims were younger than 28 days.

• For more on this story‚ please visit Times Select

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Unions mull fresh wage offer as bus strike enters ...
National
2.
State fights Tiger Brands attempt to get data on ...
National
3.
State-capture tainted Trillian booted out of ...
National
4.
Spotlight back on MultiChoice as Icasa forges ...
National

Related Articles

New app for reporting infectious diseases can help curb outbreaks
Life / Gadgets & Gear

South African pork prices sliced by a third after listeriosis outbreak
National

How can Tiger restore trust?
Investing / Investors Monthly

Nearly 200 deaths from listeriosis, but number of cases is steadily falling
National / Health

Listeria outbreak set to cost the pork industry at least R1bn
Companies / Land & Agriculture

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.