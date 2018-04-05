National

Jacob Zuma’s legal team to seek postponement in graft case

05 April 2018 - 05:39 Genevieve Quintal
Soweto visit: Former president Jacob Zuma arrives on Wednesday at the Soweto home of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, who died on Monday. Picture: REUTERS
Soweto visit: Former president Jacob Zuma arrives on Wednesday at the Soweto home of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, who died on Monday. Picture: REUTERS

Jacob Zuma will appear in the High Court in Durban on Friday when his legal team will ask for his graft case to be postponed.

The former president is facing 16 charges — one count of racketeering, two counts of corruption, one count of money laundering and 12 counts of fraud. This is in relation to 783 questionable payments connected with the arms deal, over which Zuma’s former financial adviser, Schabir Shaik, was jailed for corruption.

Zuma’s lawyer, Michael Hulley, confirmed that the former president would appear in the high court on Friday.

Hulley said he would ask the court to postpone the matter so that the legal team could deal with Zuma’s review application and the DA and EFF’s applications to have him pay back his legal fees, which were covered by the state.

Hulley said the team wanted the matter postponed "until a reasonable time" so that it would be able to indicate to the court where all those matters were.

Zuma was in Johannesburg on Wednesday to visit the Soweto home of ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, who died on Monday. He lauded Nelson Mandela’s former wife for the role she played in SA’s liberation struggle.

Madikizela-Mandela, who was an ANC national executive committee member, was critical of the state of the party under Zuma and had added her voice to those who called for him to resign as far back as 2016.

Zuma resigned as president of the country in February after the ANC recalled him.

In March, he was served with an indictment and summons to appear in the High Court in Durban.

The indictment came days after national director of public prosecutions Shaun Abrahams announced that Zuma would face the criminal charges that were dropped in 2009.

Zuma will, however, take Abrahams’s decision to charge him on review, which will delay the matter. The review application has not been lodged yet.

Zuma has also said he needs to know whether he would be responsible for his own legal fees or whether the state would continue to fund them.

Legal costs for Zuma’s earlier bids to avoid having to face charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering had amounted to R15.3m.

In response to a question in Parliament in March, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the state was paying Zuma’s legal costs because the allegations against him came while he was in the employ of government.

The DA and the EFF want Zuma to pay that money back to the government. The DA has lodged an application in the High Court in Pretoria, asking that it order that Zuma pay back to the Treasury any money that the state paid towards his personal legal costs.

The EFF said it would also lodge an application. It is not clear if this has been done yet.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

The SACP will not support Zuma in court — but praises ‘Mama Winnie’

Blade Nzimande says the party is too concerned over the serious abuse of state institutions to support Jacob Zuma this time
National
15 hours ago

Defiant ANC league in KZN mobilising support for Jacob Zuma

The former president, who faces 16 charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering, is scheduled to appear in the High Court in Durban on Friday
National
2 days ago

Jacob Zuma’s lawyer asks NPA to postpone his next court appearance

Michael Hulley wants the delay pending the outcome of the review application Zuma is set to lodge, and the DA’s application regarding Zuma legal fees
National
6 days ago

ANC distances itself from support for Jacob Zuma in his first court appearance

Despite several business groups in KZN calling the charges ‘spurious’ and vowing to support Zuma, the ANC secretary-general says the ...
Politics
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Jacob Zuma’s legal team to seek postponement in ...
National
2.
Court finds in favour of Chamber of Mines: ‘Once ...
National
3.
Icasa plans to open pay-TV market
National
4.
Cloud over Eskom position after Lamberti ...
National

Related Articles

The SACP will not support Zuma in court — but praises ‘Mama Winnie’
National

Defiant ANC league in KZN mobilising support for Jacob Zuma
National

Jacob Zuma’s lawyer asks NPA to postpone his next court appearance
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.