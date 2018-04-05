Jacob Zuma’s legal team to seek postponement in graft case

Jacob Zuma will appear in the High Court in Durban on Friday when his legal team will ask for his graft case to be postponed.

The former president is facing 16 charges — one count of racketeering, two counts of corruption, one count of money laundering and 12 counts of fraud. This is in relation to 783 questionable payments connected with the arms deal, over which Zuma’s former financial adviser, Schabir Shaik, was jailed for corruption.

Zuma’s lawyer, Michael Hulley, confirmed that the former president would appear in the high court on Friday.

Hulley said he would ask the court to postpone the matter so that the legal team could deal with Zuma’s review application and the DA and EFF’s applications to have him pay back his legal fees, which were covered by the state.

Hulley said the team wanted the matter postponed "until a reasonable time" so that it would be able to indicate to the court where all those matters were.

Zuma was in Johannesburg on Wednesday to visit the Soweto home of ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, who died on Monday. He lauded Nelson Mandela’s former wife for the role she played in SA’s liberation struggle.