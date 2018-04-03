National

COURT APPEARANCE

Defiant ANC league in KZN mobilising support for Jacob Zuma

03 April 2018 - 05:42 Chris Makhaye and Nce Mkhize
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS

ANC structures in KwaZulu-Natal are preparing to defy the governing party’s national executive committee (NEC) by mobilising support for former president Jacob Zuma when he appears in the High Court in Durban on Friday. Zuma is facing 16 charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Two weeks ago the ANC NEC issued a directive that while its members were free to support leaders who appeared in courts, it prohibited members and structures from using party paraphernalia or clothing during these court appearances.

It also prohibited any of its structures and leagues from mobilising support for leaders facing charges in courts or during the judicial inquiry into state capture.

But KwaZulu-Natal ANC Youth League officials said they were irked by some ANC leaders who were trying to "isolate" Zuma and were "throwing him to the dogs".

KwaZulu-Natal ANC Youth League spokesman Mandla Shange told Business Day on Monday that they were in the midst of mobilising young people to come in "their numbers" to support Zuma during his court appearance.

"We are saying there is room for engagement within the ANC on the way forward with regard to the former president’s court appearance. But having said that, we believe that there are some leaders within the ANC who are hellbent on isolating Zuma.

"In our engagement with the former president we found him to be a revolutionary cadre and leader of the organisation and he deserves our support. It is in that regard that we will be mobilising young people to support Zuma, in their individual capacity during his court appearance," Shange said, adding that the league would be engaging the NEC to negotiate an amicable solution to the issue.

KwaZulu-Natal ANC Women’s League spokeswoman Mbali Fraser said the league was discussing the matter.

Why Zuma's charges are dividing the ANC in KZN

The ANC’s national executive committee has to manage the divide ‘very delicately’ to avoid ‘a gap for opportunists’, ...
Politics
11 days ago

Zuma charges: pressure on Shaun Abrahams mounts

Stop wasting time and announce decision on whether Zuma will be charged with corruption, opposition parties urge NPA head
National
18 days ago

Jacob Zuma's lawyer asks NPA to postpone his next court appearance

Michael Hulley wants the delay pending the outcome of the review application Zuma is set to lodge, and the DA’s application regarding Zuma legal fees
National
4 days ago

Durban High Court cleans up ahead of Zuma's first appearance

However, the court manager says only the judge has been allocated and that she anticipates the case ‘will be postponed’
National
5 days ago

