Defiant ANC league in KZN mobilising support for Jacob Zuma

ANC structures in KwaZulu-Natal are preparing to defy the governing party’s national executive committee (NEC) by mobilising support for former president Jacob Zuma when he appears in the High Court in Durban on Friday. Zuma is facing 16 charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Two weeks ago the ANC NEC issued a directive that while its members were free to support leaders who appeared in courts, it prohibited members and structures from using party paraphernalia or clothing during these court appearances.

It also prohibited any of its structures and leagues from mobilising support for leaders facing charges in courts or during the judicial inquiry into state capture.

But KwaZulu-Natal ANC Youth League officials said they were irked by some ANC leaders who were trying to "isolate" Zuma and were "throwing him to the dogs".

KwaZulu-Natal ANC Youth League spokesman Mandla Shange told Business Day on Monday that they were in the midst of mobilising young people to come in "their numbers" to support Zuma during his court appearance.

"We are saying there is room for engagement within the ANC on the way forward with regard to the former president’s court appearance. But having said that, we believe that there are some leaders within the ANC who are hellbent on isolating Zuma.

"In our engagement with the former president we found him to be a revolutionary cadre and leader of the organisation and he deserves our support. It is in that regard that we will be mobilising young people to support Zuma, in their individual capacity during his court appearance," Shange said, adding that the league would be engaging the NEC to negotiate an amicable solution to the issue.

KwaZulu-Natal ANC Women’s League spokeswoman Mbali Fraser said the league was discussing the matter.