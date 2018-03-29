Jacob Zuma’s lawyer asks NPA to postpone his next court appearance

Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyers have asked the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to postpone his appearance in court next week.

This is after Zuma was summoned to appear in the High Court in Durban on Friday next week.

His lawyer, Michael Hulley, said they had written to the NPA asking for the postponement pending the outcomes of the review application Zuma was set to lodge, and the application brought by the DA regarding his legal fees.

The review application will not be lodged before the court appearance.

"We would like the review to take its course … if he is successful, then — in exactly what happened last time — the charges will be withdrawn; if not, then we will have to look at whether there are any further avenues Mr Zuma would want to pursue as in the permanent stay application or whether we get on with the trial," he said.