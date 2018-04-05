National

PETROL BOMB

Five held for fatal attack on busload of miners

05 April 2018 - 05:36 Staff Writer
Picture: ISTOCK
Five people have been arrested in connection with a petrol-bomb attack on a bus that killed six platinum mine workers and injured dozens in Limpopo, police said on Wednesday.

The accused will appear in court on Thursday on charges of attempted murder, murder and malicious damage to property, police said.

The mine workers were burnt to death on Monday night while being driven from the Modikwa platinum mine, which is operated by African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) and Anglo American Platinum.

The bus was petrol-bombed on the R37 road near Ga-Maroga village while transporting the workers home.

The road links the small mining town of Burgersfort and dozens of mining houses operating in the Tubatse area.

The area has been the scene of violent community protests over the years, with buses and trucks regularly torched.

On Tuesday, ARM and Anglo bosses met unions and concerned stakeholders after the killings that left two of the workers burnt beyond recognition. The company bosses were attempting to establish a motive for the killings.

Community leaders and local business people told Business Day that while the attack was initially thought to have been linked to protests over the lack of implementation of social and labour plans by the mine, there could have been something more complex at play.

It is now thought to have been the result of a conflict involving local business people.

A Mooihoek community leader, Themba Mphogo, said on Tuesday that while earlier unrest in the area had laid fertile ground for the attack, the bus killings were senseless.

"I do not think it is about jobs because business people here have several ways they use to get what they want. This is senseless. It was out of the blue and it bothers us," he said.

"There are business people using community members to stop the mines from operating and blocking the road so that they can get access to contracts," National Union of Mineworkers local leader Phillip Mankge said.

With Reuters

