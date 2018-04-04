Business interests blamed after six miners die in petrol-bomb attack

African Rainbow Minerals and Anglo Platinum bosses held urgent talks with unions and concerned stakeholders on Tuesday in an attempt to establish the motive behind the killing of six Modikwa platinum mine workers in Driekop near Burgersfort, Limpopo.

Business Day understands the meeting, which was chaired by the CEOs of the companies that co-own the mine, also resolved to assist with experts to fast-track the process of identifying two victims who were burnt beyond recognition during the attack that left 44 other mine workers injured.

The bus, which was ferrying workers home, was petrol-bombed on Monday night on the R37 near Ga-Maroga village.

The road links the small mining town of Burgersfort and dozens of mining houses operating from the Tubatse area.

It has been the scene of violent community protests over the years, with trucks and buses set alight regularly. However, until now no lives had been lost.