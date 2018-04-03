Six miners killed and 44 injured as bus petrol-bombed in Limpopo

Six miners and 44 others were hurt in an arson attack on a bus carrying them to the Modikwa Platinum Mine on Monday evening.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), police and the companies that own the mine, African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) and Anglo American Platinum, said the employees were on their way from the Ga-Morga village in Limpopo to the mine on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Igneouss Complex.

The attackers were unknown, as was the motive.

The central and southern portions of the eastern limb, which is also home to chrome mines, has been an area of unrest as impoverished communities demand jobs and business opportunities from mines in the area. In some cases, mines have been stopped and company property burnt in protests.

Executives of some of the mining companies have spoken of a criminal element creeping into the protests in an area where unemployment and poverty are high and municipal capabilities and efficiencies are low.

“Six workers were burned beyond recognition and the other workers had to escape through windows. We also do not know what the motive of the attack on those innocent workers, who were going to work, is” said Phillip Mankge, NUM North East Regional Secretary.

“There have been a number of incidents in Burgersfort and surrounding areas recently that led to road closures and trucks burned. The NUM is worried that the police are not arresting the perpetrators of these violent acts.”

Anglo American Platinum and ARM described the attack as “senseless” and said mine management was working closely with the police during their investigation of the incident and to ensure the safety of their employees.