The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Wednesday dismissed with costs an application by Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba for leave to appeal, in his battle with the Oppenheimers.

The case concerned the approval by Gigaba of Fireblade Aviation’s application in January 2016 for an ad hoc international customs and immigration component of a corporate fixed-base aviation operation (FBO).

The customs and immigration operation was to be conducted by officials of the border control operational co-ordinating committee, at premises Fireblade leased from Denel within the precincts of OR Tambo International Airport.

The committee is an affiliated structure of the Justice‚ Crime Prevention and Security Cluster and is mandated to manage the South African border environment.

In October last year‚ the Oppenheimers won their court battle to operate the private international terminal‚ with government customs and immigration support‚ after accusing Gigaba of reversing his approval.

Gigaba had granted Fireblade permission to operate the terminal on January 28 2016‚ only to reverse his approval three days later.

In a judgment passed on October 27, Pretoria High Court Judge Sulet Potterill declared that Gigaba had granted Fireblade’s application on January 28 2016.

She declared that the minister’s approval had force and effect and could not be revoked without due cause.

An application by the minister for leave to appeal was heard on December 1 2017 and dismissed a week later. An urgent appeal to the full bench of the high court was dismissed on December 14.

The minister applied to the SCA for leave to appeal against the original judgment of October 27.

The SCA said Potterill’s order in favour of Fireblade was based on two documents in which it was recorded clearly and contemporaneously that on January 28 2016‚ Gigaba had granted the approval sought and had signed a letter to that effect to be forwarded to Fireblade.

"The accuracy of these documents‚ one of which was a letter addressed personally to the minister‚ was not challenged at the time‚" SCA Judge Malcolm Wallis said in his judgment.

There was no hearing in the SCA.

"We are accordingly of the opinion that an appeal against Potterill’s judgment has no reasonable prospect of success. There is nothing to suggest that the issues raised by the minister are of such a nature as to warrant the grant of leave to appeal notwithstanding the lack of prospects of success‚" Wallis said‚ in a judgment in which acting SCA Judge Wendy Hughes concurred.