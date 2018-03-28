Both Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases’ (NICD) Dr Juno Thomas have been consistently warning consumers to avoid all RTE processed meats‚ including polony‚ viennas and ham "until there is further clarity as to the extent of product contamination".

"The finding that the external casing of polony products sampled at the Enterprise Foods’ Polokwane production facility were found to be contaminated with the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes‚ which means there was a likelihood of cross-contamination of other RTE processed-meat products when stacked together in cold storage and refrigerators at retail level‚ including products of different brands from different manufacturers‚" Thomas said this week.

"My understanding is that the Department of Health is currently investigating other RTE processed-meat producers, and retailers are also conducting their own tests on house-brand RTE processed meats to ensure safety."

The NICD has not updated the listeriosis statistics for the past three weeks‚ having previously updated them weekly or at least every 10 days. The figures — 967 confirmed cases and 183 deaths — date back to March 8. "We have a right to know the latest numbers‚" said Anelich. "It’s very strange that we’ve not had an update for so long."

Two weeks ago, Enterprise Foods added its Snax range‚ including polony‚ to its recall list after another sample tested positive for listeria. But consumers are still faced with many brands of polony‚ viennas and other RTE processed meats on sale in all major supermarkets.

Spar’s Mike Prentice said the group didn’t believe it was appropriate to put an entire industry in jeopardy because a few products had been found to be contaminated with listeria. "We have ensured thorough deep cleaning of all areas of contact‚ from our distribution centres to the trucks‚ pallets and our fridges."

Potential job losses

Pick n Pay has issued a "Polony promise" to its customers‚ saying its own-brand, RTE polony‚ viennas and the like were "all produced to extremely high safety and hygiene standards ... Our facilities are run independently‚ and all items have been tested to ensure they’re safe for consumption."

The Shoprite group‚ which, on March 16, recalled its Farmer’s Deli red viennas after a positive listeria result — while not naming the manufacturer — said it would continue to "act immediately" should any other products be identified as a "possible or definite health risk"‚ but maintained a total recall of all RTE processed meat was not justified.