Food outlets suffer as consumers go hungry rather than risk getting listeriosis

It follows a tainted-meat scandal in top-exporter Brazil last year that prompted a number of countries, including South Africa, to temporarily ban or curb imports.

Listeriosis is caused by high numbers of Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that is killed by cooking but can multiply in the refrigerator. The second-biggest documented outbreak was in the US, with a total of 147 reported cases.

"Up to now most of the Listeria outbreaks globally have been rather small, usually a handful of cases, up to a few dozen cases," World Health Organisation scientist Peter Ben Embarek said from Geneva.

"That’s because we tend to be able to identify the source very quickly and, by removing the source, you’ll remove exposure and remove new cases."

The number of deaths linked to the outbreak will probably rise, Ben Embarek said.

It can take weeks for symptoms to develop, so some people that have recently been exposed will not know that they are ill. Even so, the recall should mean that the rate of confirmed cases will taper off.

In SA the process has been more difficult because health workers weren’t required to report cases until December 2017, after the outbreak was confirmed. It’s also difficult to keep track of people moving through the country’s public healthcare system.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced on March 4 2018 that officials identified the Listeria sequence-type 6 as the cause of the outbreak and said the strain was found at Tiger Brands’ Enterprise brand factory in northeastern Polokwane in Limpopo.

Tiger closed both its Enterprise plants and issued a recall of Enterprise chilled, ready-to-eat processed meat products.

It hired a team of scientific experts to identify the cause.

Tiger has now suspended output at a third plant, in Pretoria, and recalled products made there, after Listeria bacteria were detected, it said on Monday.

Tests are being done to determine whether ST6 is present.

The company’s shares have fallen 18% this month.

"What happened to Enterprise can happen to any other factory, not only in South Africa," said Pieter Gouws, a professor at Stellenbosch University’s faculty of agrisciences.

"The food industry wants to produce a safe food product, but the risk is that a bacteria become resistant to a specific method or disinfectant used."

The duration of the outbreak and the large number of people affected with the same strain indicates there had been ongoing contamination of the factory, Ben Embarek said.

"Normally what you have in a food-borne disease outbreak is that it’s typically a result of an accident during processing, so bacteria comes in and affects a bunch of products until the usual cleaning process in the factory stops it," he said.

"Here you’ve had the same strain contaminating all the products coming in and out of that factory for about a year."

Many of the products that have been recalled are cheap-meat options. School lunches often contain polony sandwiches or viennas.

In a 30-minute period at Good Hope one afternoon Tebogo Mashiani is one of only two customers who walks in to order.

She said she’s stopped buying polony for her two children and, if they want a kota, their grandmother makes a version with burger patties.

Today, though, after a long day at work, Mashiani is giving into her fatigue and the craving. She said she’s concerned about listeriosis but trusts Good Hope to prioritise people’s health.

"I’m tired, so that’s why I just decided to buy, I don’t want to cook today," she said. "If it comes to a push I will take out the polony."

Bloomberg