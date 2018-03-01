MPs urge Bheki Cele to step up fight against crime

A tough-talking Bheki Cele returned to Parliament on Wednesday as police minister, a sight that played out like a throwback to his "shoot to kill" days as national commissioner.

Cele, who was fired in 2012 as national police commissioner for his involvement in a suspect lease deal, made a comeback as police minister on Monday, after President Cyril Ramaphosa reshuffled the Cabinet.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela also investigated the lease matter.

Cele, speaking about the police killings in Engcobo, labelled the perpetrators inhumane savages and said the police should be unapologetic about defending civilians and themselves when threatened.

"The SAPS [South African Police Service] are not an undertaker company. We are here to protect South Africans, not to bury our members. If anyone wants to go to war with the SAPS, it should be one side that results in burials and that side should not be the side of the SAPS," said Cele.

DA MP Zakhele Mbhele listed a number of systemic failures that enabled the Engcobo killing to take place, among them mismanagement, incompetence and corruption.

"With every cop killing we cannot help but ask how we can feel safe when our protectors themselves are not safe from violent crime.

"Most police officers are killed as victims of violent crime when they are off duty."

Mbhele said the DA was "not enthused" by Cele’s appointment as minister. The leasing scandal that cost him his job involving property lessor Roux Shabangu would dog him for as long as he was in office.

EFF MP Mzingisi Dlamini urged Cele to steer clear of social media and focus his energies on improving conditions for police work by "going to the ground" and attending to challenges at a station level.

National Freedom Party MP Ahmed Shaik Emam said: "Unless we address the challenges faced by our officers we will be vulnerable to the same danger that they are."

United Democratic Movement MP Mncedisi Filtane said: "The increased killing of police demands that leadership of the SAPS must be trusted, respected and above board. What role did ANC deployees play after the Engcobo report was brought back? Nothing."

