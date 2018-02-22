Frightened Engcobo residents and business owners have called on the government to deploy more police officers to fight crime in their town‚ after six police officers and a soldier were gunned down in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A gang of robbers stormed into the Engcobo police station and shot six officers before stealing firearms.

A man believed to be a member of the South African National Defence Force‚ who reportedly heard shots and went to investigate‚ was also shot and killed.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said the gunmen had stolen weapons in the attack.

The situation remained tense in Engcobo and some of the businesses in the area were unable to operate.

High Road, where the police station is located, was cordoned off so that police could investigate the murder of the five policemen and retired soldier.

The Engcobo Pharmacy‚ situated opposite the police station‚ opened only at 11am, as the main road had been closed off since the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Crime statistics for the area showed 22 robberies were recorded between April 2016 and March 2017‚ up from 12 incidents in the previous year.