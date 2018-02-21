National

Seven people dead in Engcobo police station slaughter, as death toll rises

21 February 2018 - 14:22 Gareth Wilson and Nico Gous
Phumulo Masualle. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH
Phumulo Masualle. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH

The death toll in Wednesday morning’s execution-style attack on an Eastern Cape police station has risen to seven.

Expressing his condolences‚ premier Phumulo Masualle confirmed that another police officer had died in hospital.

Earlier‚ police said that three police officers and an off-duty soldier had died in the attack on the Engcobo police station between Mthatha and Queenstown.

The bodies of two more police officers were found about 6km away. It is not clear at this stage whether they were following the suspects from the police station or responding to the attack when they were killed. Another police officer died later in hospital.

"What is especially disturbing is the message that this attack is sending to our communities‚ who rely and depend on the police for their own protection in their streets and in their homes‚’’ Masualle said.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms this barbaric attack on our police officers and innocent souls‚ we also hasten to offer our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this manner.’’

While a motive for the attack has not yet been discovered‚ national police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said: "We have established that the suspects have robbed an ATM a short distance away from the police station‚ stolen 10 firearms as well as a police van from the station."

The South African Policing Union (Sapu) welcomed the move by the police and the Hawks to establish a task team to investigate the murders‚ but said it was "not good enough".

The union wants police minister Fikile Mbalula to convene a national summit on police killings.

"The brutal and merciless killings of six police officials in Engcobo in the Eastern Cape makes this call for a national summit an extremely urgent matter‚" Sapu general secretary Oscar Skommere said on Wednesday.

He said criminals had "no respect for human life‚ let alone the government". Skommere took a stab at Mbalula’s response to the killings, calling themg "rhetoric statements that do not yield the desired results".

"Harsh words of condemnation only will not curb the continued killings of our members‚" Skommere said. "If police officials are butchered like this in a police station‚ how safe are our people in the streets?"

Skommere added: "The low rate of arrests in police killing cases and low conviction rate is a major cause for concern."

He also criticised the lack of security at police stations. "This Engcobo police station does not even have a gate. In most police stations there are no metal detectors‚ no CCTV cameras."

Top police members to investigate murder of five officers and a soldier in Ngcobo

Armed suspects robbed an ATM in the Eastern Cape a short distance from the police station, stole 10 guns and a police van, and killed six people
Ipid accuses police of ‘frustrating’ probe

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate tells MPs that payments continued for a questionable contract that should have been terminated
Police Minister welcomes conviction of former provincial commissioner

Arno Lamoer and four others were convicted of corruption‚ racketeering and money-laundering‚ and could spend up to 15 years in jail
