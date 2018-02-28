Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has questioned the establishment of the Moerane commission of inquiry into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal, arguing that intraparty killings were not politically motivated but acts of criminality.

"Even though I don’t have a problem with the commission‚ my question is whether people will stop killing each other because there is a commission. Has that ever happened?" Zwelithini said.

The commission‚ which has been sitting for about a year‚ was initially estimated to cost about R15m.

He said he raised similar questions during the commission of inquiry into taxi violence by Judge Gerald Alexander, in 2001. That commission was appointed by the Cabinet following incidents of taxi violence in the province, which claimed many lives.

"Even then the commission sat‚ and recommendations were made‚ but even today people are still being killed in the taxi industry‚" he said.

Delivering his keynote address at the official opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature at the Royal Showgrounds in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday‚ the king said there was no need for the government to spend millions of rand through commissions, in the name of building peace.

He warned that it was dangerous to "carelessly describe" the killings in KwaZulu-Natal as "political murders or political violence".

"As I have argued in other platforms‚ there is always a danger in glorifying what‚ in my view‚ are clearly acts of criminality. One of the legal definitions of political murder is the unlawful use of force or violence against people or property in order to coerce or intimidate a government or civilian population in the furthering of political or social objectives.

"On the other hand‚ political violence is a common means used by people and governments around the world to achieve political goals. Many groups and individuals believe that their political systems will never respond to their political demands. As a result‚ they believe that violence is not only justified but also necessary in order to achieve their political objectives‚" Zwelithini said.

He then asked: "How does a murder orchestrated by a greedy tenderpreneur who hires killers to remove a stumbling block to riches becomes political?"

The king said he understood that the political killings had triggered fears that the province might be plunged to the deadly political violence during the late 80s and early 90s‚ but cautioned against diagnosing the current situation along those lines.

"So what is the real situation here? Is it true that since 1994 there has been peace in SA? Do people really believe that the absence of war means peace? If parties in conflict can negotiate peace‚ is it fair for commentators to blame political murder and violence on the police or the justice system, and is it possible to deploy police at party branch meetings so as to prevent intraparty killings, knowing that some killings happen during or just after such meetings?

"These are the questions that I always ask myself‚ that we need to answer honestly without succumbing to political gimmick and academic grandstanding. And it is normally the case when these issues are raised."

During its evidence before the Moerane Commission on Friday last week‚ the EFF also tore into the establishment of the commission‚ saying there were no political killings in the province but intra-party killings within ANC for resources.

The commission‚ chaired by advocate Marumo Moerane and established by KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu, seeks to investigate the underlying cause behind political killings. It has concluded most of its public hearings and will soon be compiling its report.