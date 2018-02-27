National

Jacob Zuma makes cameo appearance at KZN legislature

27 February 2018 - 12:31 Bongani Mthethwa
Former President Jacob Zuma arrives at the opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, flanked by MECs Weziwe Thusi and Meshack Radebe. Picture: JACKIE CLAUSEN
Former president Jacob Zuma made a surprise appearance at the opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

Zuma‚ who resigned from the country’s highest office on February 14‚ arrived to ululation and loud applause from Zulu maidens in colourful traditional attire‚ who had formed a guard of honour in anticipation of Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini.

The king was due to officially open the provincial legislature on Tuesday, ahead of the state of the province address to be delivered by premier Willies Mchunu on Wednesday.

Zuma was visiting KwaZulu-Natal for a few days following his recent recall by the ANC. However‚ Zuma is still due to return to Pretoria‚ as he has been give some time to pack his belongings before retiring to Nkandla.

His appearance at the KwaZulu-Natal legislature was his third public outing after his removal from office. His first appearance was during his farewell party at the Union Buildings‚ hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa. His second was on Saturday, when he addressed pupils at Bizimali High School in Nkandla. Bizimali was one of the three best-performing schools in his rural hometown in last year’s matric exams.

Zuma was all smiles as he greeted politicians‚ visitors and journalists at the official opening of the legislature at the Royal Agricultural Showgrounds.

Video by: Jackie Clausen

