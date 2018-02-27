National

Goodwill Zwelithini says Jacob Zuma put the nation first by deciding to resign

27 February 2018 - 17:30 Bongani Mthethwa
King Goodwill Zwelithini. Picture: THULI DLAMINI
King Goodwill Zwelithini. Picture: THULI DLAMINI

Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini has described former president Jacob Zuma’s decision to resign as head of state as an act of bravery.

"I would like to laud the decision of one of the sons of the soil in this province who was the president‚ Mr Zuma. I did not see his decision to resign as a sign of cowardice‚ and which he also did not view as sign of cowardice … but I saw it as a sign of bravery‚" Zwelithini said.

He was delivering a keynote address during the official opening of the fifth KwaZulu-Natal legislature at the Royal Agricultural Showgrounds, in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

Zuma was also in the audience after he made a surprise appearance at the ceremony — his third public appearance after his resignation.

The king praised Zuma for putting the nation first‚ saying "it’s only a fool who would not accept Zuma’s decision".

He said Zuma’s decision to quit avoided "bad history, which happens in other countries in Africa when political leadership wars end up being an impediment to the welfare of the incoming leaders".

"Doing something right is not cowardice but bravery. We thank you Nxamalala‚" he said to loud applause from guests and a smile from Zuma.

Zwelithini said Zuma’s decision to relinquish power meant South Africa had a new president‚ Cyril Ramaphosa‚ who "must be given a chance to show what he has to offer".

He said the Cabinet reshuffle announced by Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings on Monday night had been expected.

"That’s the president’s prerogative as per the Constitution." He said what was important was to take the country forward and not backwards.

The king also disclosed this week that during his private meeting with Zuma at his Ondini Palace in Ulundi recently‚ the former president had confided in him that he had taken the decision to resign after being recalled by the ANC.

The king also thanked the country’s security forces for not interfering with the political processes around Zuma’s removal.

Jacob Zuma makes cameo appearance at KZN legislature

His appearance at the KZN legislature was his third public outing after his removal from office two weeks ago, his first being his farewell party at ...
National
7 hours ago

Shaun Abrahams makes his call on Zuma charges

The National Prosecuting Authority told Casac he would give it two weeks’ notice before announcing his decision
National
1 day ago

Trimming Zuma-era bureaucratic bloat could mean big savings

Public sector consolidated compensation is forecast to expand by 7.3% over the next three years.
Business
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Constitutional Court rules in favour of coloured ...
National
2.
Madibeng’s water and sanitation crisis prompts DA ...
National
3.
Constitutional amendment to allow land ...
National
4.
Goodwill Zwelithini says Jacob Zuma put the ...
National

Related Articles

Jacob Zuma makes cameo appearance at KZN legislature
National

Shaun Abrahams makes his call on Zuma charges
National

Trimming Zuma-era bureaucratic bloat could mean big savings
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.