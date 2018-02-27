National

Land hunger among black South Africans is pressing, Ramaphosa tells MPs

27 February 2018 - 14:14 Bekezela Phakathi
Picture: JOHN FEDELE
Picture: JOHN FEDELE

The land reform programme must be guided by sound legal and economic principles, and must contribute to the country’s overall job creation and investment objectives, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday.

The land issue has dominated political discourse in recent months, amid a new push for expropriation without compensation. The ANC agreed at its conference in December to push for amendments to the Constitution that will pave the way for the government to expropriate land without compensation — a move that observers say will spook investors.

On Tuesday afternoon, the National Assembly was due to consider a draft resolution by EFF leader Julius Malema on expropriation of land without compensation.

Speaking in Parliament to officially open the National House of Traditional Leaders, Ramaphosa said the land issue was critical, emotive and very sensitive.

"Land dispossession is a defining feature of colonialism and apartheid in SA. Land hunger among black South Africans is genuine and pressing. The time has arrived that we act decisively to resolve this matter. We must repair the damage inflicted upon our people," Ramaphosa said.

"The time has arrived that we act decisively to resolve this matter. We must repair the damage inflicted upon our people."

Ramaphosa also said that as part of the measures to accelerate land redistribution, the ANC had resolved, at its conference in December, that where appropriate and justifiable, land would be expropriated without compensation.

"The programme of land reform must have clear targets and timeframes, be guided by sound legal and economic principles and must contribute to the country’s overall job creation and investment objectives.

"By providing more land to more producers for cultivation, and by providing the necessary support, we are laying the foundation for an agricultural revolution," Ramaphosa said.

The government was determined to work with traditional leaders to significantly expand agriculture, not only to ensure food security, but to create jobs on a significant scale and increase the value of exports, said Ramaphosa.

He said the institution of traditional leadership was a bedrock of SA’s constitutional democracy.

"It remains a vital resource in the hands of our people to repair the social fabric that colonialism and apartheid sought to destroy. It remains a potent instrument bequeathed to us by our ancestors to achieve accelerated, inclusive social and economic development.

"To best serve the interests of the most vulnerable of our citizens requires an understanding that traditional authority exists not for its own sake, but to improve the lives of our people. It requires that we affirm and support the historical and contemporary interdependence between our kings, queens and chiefs and the people they lead," the President said.

The National House of Traditional Leaders is a body comprising traditional leaders who are delegates from the provincial houses of traditional leaders, whose functions include promoting the role of traditional leadership, enhancing unity and understanding among traditional communities, and advising the government on matters that may affect traditional communities.

Land appropriation resolution hits parliament today

The ANC was by Monday afternoon still unclear over whether it would support the EFF’s motion
News
8 hours ago

Julius Malema to lead motion on expropriation of land without compensation

On Tuesday, the EFF leader will tell Parliament that an ad hoc committee should be established to review and amend section 25 of the Constitution
National
1 day ago

Banks adamant that they do not support land expropriation without compensation

Although Banking Association SA MD Cas Coovadia says the sector does acknowledge that land reform is a legitimate issue that must be addressed
National
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Casac takes report on Vrede dairy project by ...
National
2.
Land hunger among black South Africans is ...
National
3.
Gerrie Nel to lead possible prosecution into ...
National
4.
Nomvula Mokonyane did not deserve reappointment, ...
National

Related Articles

Land appropriation resolution hits parliament today
News

Julius Malema to lead motion on expropriation of land without compensation
National

Banks adamant that they do not support land expropriation without compensation
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.