National

Banks adamant that they do not support land expropriation without compensation

26 February 2018 - 10:38 Linda Ensor
Banking Association of South Africa MD Cas Coovadia. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Banking Association of South Africa MD Cas Coovadia. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

The banking sector did not support the expropriation of land without compensation, Banking Association SA (Basa) MD Cas Coovadia said Monday.

Coovadia’s comments were made at a function of the Cape Town Press Club but were qualified by the statement that the banking sector acknowledged that land reform was a legitimate issue that had to be addressed.

Expropriation he said would erode property rights and would mean that land could no longer serve as collateral for loans.

Currently the public and private sector has loaned R180bn to agriculture.

Coovadia said expropriation would discourage investment in farm technology and innovation, both of which drive productivity.

There was also the danger of international disinvestment and the risk of losing benefits from initiatives such as the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act which was adopted by the US Congress to give free access of certain products to the US market to exporters from Africa.

Coovadia reiterated Basa’s opposition to the proposed amendment to the National Credit Act that would provide debt relief to the overindebted. This would include the forgiveness of debt in certain circumstances.

The measure has been proposed by Parliament’s trade and industry portfolio committee, which has been conducting public hearings on the proposed amendments.

Coovadia said Basa was opposed to a legislated approach as banks had their own measures to provide debt relief. The proposed amendments would send the wrong message to consumers, namely that they could borrow in anticipation that their debt could be wiped out.

Extinguishing debt could increase the cost of credit and carried the risk of low-income consumers being excluded from access to banking services. It was likely to drive them underground.

"Existing measures have been proving effective and should be allowed to continue," Coovadia said, adding that Basa supported "targeted and sustainable" debt intervention measures.

"New measures should not introduce instability into the credit market. Basa proposes the introduction of a subsidy which can be used to cover the cost of using existing debt review measures."

Debt counselling costs between R3,500 and R5,000.

"Appropriate debt intervention measures should rehabilitate, educate and re-introduce consumers into the credit market."

Coovadia noted that banks had their own measures to assist over-indebted consumers that had entered into debt review.

Voluntary concessions on interest rates outside of the provisions of the National Credit Act were granted to the amount of about R3.98bn in 2017, up from R3.4bn in 2016. In addition, R9.3bn was expunged in March 2015 from various credit agreements due to amendments to the act related to prescribed debt. A sizeable amount of prescribed debt was expunged on a monthly basis under the act.

On the payment of social grants, Coovadia insisted that existing banking infrastructure and products could cost-effectively and securely deliver social grants from April 1. Many of the 6.7-million grant recipients with cards issued by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) had accounts with banks into which grants could be paid immediately, although Sassa would need to help identify these accounts.

Banks have asked that the cumbersome and time-consuming requirement that beneficiaries present themselves in person to change beneficiary accounts be waived.

Basa has proposed that the R6.71 subsidy for recipient accounts should follow the grant.

NEWS ANALYSIS: Social grants crisis beggars belief

The lack of a detailed plan at Sassa to distribute social grants means South Africa once again faces chaos
National
7 days ago

After the applause, Malema gets tough on Ramaphosa’s maiden Sona

Sophistry and cant? Or frank resolve? The president’s first state of the nation address is music to some ears, but strikes a discordant note for ...
National
9 days ago

Banks walk a tightrope with poorer clients

Access to unsecured lending is essential for many South Africans
Business
15 days ago

Basa warns state's debt-relief plan will not aid indebted

Banking association says bill will raise cost of credit for all consumers
Economy
1 month ago

Strong new Eskom leadership faces daunting challenge

Jabu Mabuza and Phakamani Hadebe’s immediate task will be persuading banks to reopen lending facilities
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Joburg residents irate after city inflates values ...
National
2.
Tom Moyane praises SARS for collecting ...
National
3.
International arrivals at Cape Town Airport ...
National
4.
David Makhura to talk to Cyril Ramaphosa about ...
National

Related Articles

Flair for funds: business and creative sector to talk money and arts
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Basa is alarmed by ANC’s decision to nationalise the Reserve Bank
Business

An impossible policy that would erode property rights
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.