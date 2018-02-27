Black Sash asks court to put conditions on Sassa extension

The Black Sash has not opposed the South African Social Security Agency’s (Sassa’s) application for a six-month extension to its contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), but has recommended to the Constitutional Court that conditions be attached to the extension.

Included in those conditions is that there must be a moratorium on issuing of new Easypay Everywhere (EPE) bank accounts by affiliates of CPS’ holding company Net1.

On Monday Net1 informed shareholders that the court had scheduled a hearing for March 6 to consider Sassa’s application for a six-month extension. "The application has not been opposed by any parties to the matter, though certain respondents have requested that the Constitutional Court considers further orders, including the repayment of any profits derived by CPS under the Sassa contract and a moratorium on the roll-out of Net1’s Easypay Everywhere product," Net1 said.

Black Sash indicated it was not possible to oppose the application because of the urgency of the situation and the need to ensure continued payment to social grant recipients. In its response to the application for extension, it slammed Sassa for failure to meet the deadline.