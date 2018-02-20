CPS needed for six more months, says Post Office CEO

The involvement of Net1 subsidiary Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) will be required for about six months after the expiry of its contract at the end of March to ensure a seamless transition to a new system for the payment of social grants, says South African Post Office CEO Mark Barnes.

Barnes said on Monday that it had always been accepted there would be CPS involvement during the process in which the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) took over the payment of social grants.

Sassa has applied to the Constitutional Court for a six-month extension of the CPS contract, which was declared invalid by the court but extended for a year last year to allow for the proper preparation for the takeover of the social grants system by Sassa. Sassa argued that the CPS contract needs to be extended to end-September to cater for the cash payment of social grants to about 2.5-million beneficiaries.