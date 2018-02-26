Constitutional Court rules in favour of Net1 subsidiary CPS

The Constitutional Court has ruled in favour of Net1’s subsidiary Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), declaring that it is not precluded from taking part in the tender process, which the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) started in December.

The court bid followed statements attributed to Sassa, interpreting an earlier ruling by the highest court in the land to bar CPS from tendering in any future social grant distribution tenders.

The court had earlier invalidated the contract between CPS and Sassa to distribute social grants, but suspended the ruling to allow Sassa to find a new service provider.

The court has also scheduled a hearing on March 6 to consider Sassa’s application for a six-month extension of its contract with CPS, which expires on March 31.

Net1 said in a statement on Monday that the application (on March 6) had not been opposed, but added that the certain respondents had asked the court to consider further orders against CPS.

These include the repayment of any profits derived by CPS under the Sassa contract and a moratorium on the roll-out of Net1’s EasyPay Everywhere product.