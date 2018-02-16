Ramaphosa vows SOEs will be overhauled

A complete overhaul of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) is on the cards, President Cyril Ramaphosa promised in his state of the nation address (Sona) in Parliament, on Friday evening.

Decisive action would be taken to stabilise and revitalise these enterprises, he said, with the recent action taken at Eskom to strengthen governance, root out corruption and restore its finances being "just the beginning”.

“We will need to confront the reality that the challenges at some of our SOEs are structural − that they do not have sufficient revenue streams to fund their operational costs.

“These SOEs cannot borrow their way out of their financial difficulties and we will therefore undertake a process of consultation with all stakeholders to review the funding model of SOEs and other measures," Ramaphosa said.

“We will change the way that boards are appointed so that only people with expertise, experience and integrity serve in these vital positions. We will remove board members from any role in procurement and work with the auditor-general to strengthen external audit process,” Ramaphosa said.

The architecture of the state-owned sector would be worked on to achieve better co-ordination, oversight and sustainability.

Ramaphosa said many SOEs were experiencing severe financial, operational and governance challenges. These had affected the performance of the economy and placed pressure on the fiscus.

Social grants assured

The government would adhere to the deadlines laid down by the Constitutional Court for the takeover of social grants payments by the Social Security Agency of SA (Sassa), Ramaphosa said.

The Constitutional Court intervened in the takeover process in 2017 after it was obliged to extend the invalid contract of Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) for one year due to the lack of readiness of Sassa to undertake the payments on its own. The contract was extended for a year to end-March.

"We will urgently take decisive steps to comply with all the directions of the Constitutional Court," Ramaphosa said.

"I want to personally allay fears of any disruption to the efficient delivery of this critical service and will take action to ensure no person in government is undermining implementation of the deadlines set by the court.

"We will finalise work on a permanent, public-sector-led hybrid model which will allow a set of public- and private-sector service providers to offer beneficiaries maximum choice, access and convenience."

The rand strengthened by a few cents to the dollar during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s maiden state of the nation address on Friday. At the start of the presentation, the rand was at R11.62 to the dollar, firming to R11.58 by the time Ramaphosa had finished speaking. The local currency reached a three-year best level of R11.56 to the dollar earlier on Friday.

