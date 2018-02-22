Protector finds Brown misled Parliament, says DA

DA public enterprises spokeswoman Natasha Mazzone called on President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday to remove Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown from the Cabinet, saying the public protector found she had misled Parliament.

Following a complaint by the DA, the public protector had found Brown had "failed to disclose if there had been any contacts of engagement between Eskom and Gupta-linked Trillian", Mazzone tweeted.

The report had given Ramaphosa 14 days to take action against Brown after the public protector found she had "violated the executive ethics code", Mazzone wrote.

In November Brown declined to step down after Mazzone suggested she should resign in light of the allegations of state capture at key parastatals.