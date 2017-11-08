Eskom’s rot is confirmed in parliamentary inquiry

Explosive revelations about the influence of the Guptas on the procurement at Eskom came to light during the inquiry by Parliament’s public enterprises committee into the capture of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) on Wednesday.

It emerged that:

• Interim CEO Collin Matjila, who was at the helm of Eskom for about six months in 2015, insisted on personally signing a R43m deal with New Age Newspapers for the holding of business breakfast events, when the financial director refused to do so.

• Matjila also unsuccessfully tried to get a contract with Gupta-aligned Regiments Capital for it to assist in developing financial sustainability plans for Eskom. Regiments Capital claimed it could save Eskom R10bn through the monetisation of its coal contracts for which it wanted a fee of about R500m.

• Gupta associate Salim Essa informed a senior Eskom employee, Suzanne Daniels, two days before it happened, in March 2015, that four Eskom executives would be suspended.

• The Eskom Pension and Provident Fund was misled about the nature of former CEO Brian Molefe’s employment contract. He was loaded into the system as a permanent employee despite being on contract. This had a bearing on the R30m pension pay-out Molefe received and which is being contested.

• The current disciplinary process against former head of generation, Matshela Koko, is allegedly a sham and there is a real risk that he will be exonerated. Koko is facing charges of having awarded contracts to a company in which his step-daughter is involved.

• Daniels claimed she was suspended in October because she submitted a comprehensive report to Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown on irregularities taking place within Eskom. Daniels said the report was ignored by both the minister and the Eskom board.

• The R600m "pre-payment" for coal supplies was made in a hasty manner to Gupta-owned Tegeta Exploration and Resources so it could buy the Optimum Coal mine from Glencore.

• The R2.2bn penalty Eskom imposed on Glencore was reduced by R1bn because there had been an "error" in the calculation. The final penalty was settled at R577m.

• Trillian Capital was paid R564m, even though there was no contract and no work done.

The inquiry is ongoing.