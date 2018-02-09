Immigration hurdles block Ramaphosa’s vision to lure capital

Applicants who could transfer scarce and valuable skills to SA’s citizens routinely fail to secure the promised scarce-skills visas due to wrongful refusals. Foreign-born business owners applying for visa renewals are frequently turned down for no clear reason, placing the future of their families, businesses and employees in jeopardy. Appeals against these rulings can take years, at huge financial and emotional cost to the applicants and their families, and at a significant cost to the state.

Inconsistent interpretation of the Immigration Act implemented in May 2014, with home affairs directives imposed without due consideration of their impact, are the biggest stumbling blocks in the way of the foreign direct investment and global skills transfer the country so desperately needs.

SA is no longer the only "gateway to Africa", and foreign businesses seeking to gain a foothold on the continent have multiple investment options.

I have experienced many instances where would-be investors have opted not to appeal and have simply taken their money elsewhere. In one recent case a foreign businessman planning to invest R20m in a guesthouse in Cape Town was denied because the Department of Trade and Industry would not support his application, a prerequisite to a business visa application, deeming the sector "overpopulated".

Potential investors are turned away annually in their numbers, and the true extent of this lost revenue will never be known because so many more hear of the challenges of entering SA to do business and move on to greener pastures without even applying.

For those who are truly determined to make SA their home the immigration challenges may serve as an incentive to enter the country illegally or to apply for the incorrect visas. And for those who are already living and working in the country, these challenges and wrongful rejections cause untold heartache and disruption.

VFS, the only office authorised to process applications, closed its Cape Town office this week until further notice with no warning, with devastating impact on those whose application deadlines loomed.