Khehla Sitole says ‘Captain KGB’ did not draw a salary while in jail

Speaking to reporters in Pretoria during a briefing on another successful crime intelligence operation on Friday, Sitole was quizzed about Tshabalala’s status at the SAPS, but explained that he had worked with criminal intelligence and that at the time it he was said to be allegedly using SAPS vehicles.

"[To answer] the part [of your question] where [you ask why] he was found driving a crime intelligence vehicle [the answer is] twofold. [Firstly, that] he was found with the vehicle is a function of the Strategic Intelligence Act and is related to his work in the agent programme there. He is not paid according to the HR [human resources] system and he was not receiving a salary whilst in jail," said Sitole.

"He was not employed by the SAPS. His employ was terminated in 2013 from SAPS. That was around the time he was arrested," said Sitole.

During a briefing to Parliament’s portfolio committee on police last week deputy national police commissioner Ntombenhle Vuma told the committee that Tshabalala’s employment should have been disposed of by last year.

"KGB was supposed to have been fired in 2016.… He did not co-operate as he was expected to sign termination documents. The processing of documents could not have been done without his co-operation and sign off," said Vuma.

Committee member for the DA Diane Kohler Barnard said the SAPS did not have a stellar track record when it came to dismissing errant officials quickly and decisively.

"The whole Richard Mdluli issue is something I raised in 2012. Here we [are] sitting nearly six years later having just got rid of him. Never again should we allow someone to sit home for that long at the cost of millions of rand," said Barnard.