Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has made a promise to the community of Kagiso, near Krugersdorp to clamp down on corrupt police officials who are colluding with alleged Nigerian drug lords.

Speaking to hundreds of community members at a local soccer stadium‚ Mbalula said he could not stay in his office while the community had visibly expressed its frustration with the illegal activities in the area.

"Normally when things like these happen‚ we disappear and we are not found anywhere, and I’m moved by the genuine concern of the community‚" said Mbalula.

"We have just launched Operation Fiela in Johannesburg and I made an appointment to come and see the community here, and hear their concerns about the police before I blame them for taking the law into their own hands …. I must stamp the authority of the state to ensure that the rule of law prevails in this country‚" Mbalula said.

Mbalula’s remarks come after the community members of Krugersdorp‚ Kagiso and Munsieville demonstrated on roads and torched houses that they said were being used as drug dens and brothels.

Several properties were also raided by angry community members in search of girls being kept against their will.

"If our police are not assisting society, who must fix it?" Mbalula asked.

"It is me‚ the general [national police commissioner Khehla Sitole] and the police. These poor people cannot just wake up and take to the streets and we don’t understand what are their concerns‚" added Mbalula.

The minister said drug dens‚ no-go areas and corruption within the police must be thoroughly dealt with. He asked the community to give him a week to get to the bottom of these allegations and return with feedback.

Protesters blocked roads with rocks‚ tyres and burning tree trunks on Tuesday.

The situation was calm in the afternoon but several shops were closed for fear of looting.

