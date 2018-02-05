Keep Mosebenzi Zwane away, mining indaba delegates say

"The clearest message this government can send is to not have Zwane at the indaba. It would tell us they are serious about corruption and digging this industry out of the mess it’s in," said one delegate, who declined to be named.

Far from being kept away from the event, Zwane is a confirmed opening speaker on Monday and will participate in a joint media conference with Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies later in the day.

Peter Leon, a mining lawyer with Herbert Smith Freehills, said: "Zwane should obviously not open the indaba given all the corruption allegations surrounding him, not least in relation to the alleged R220m misappropriation from the Gupta dairy project in the Free State."

"Under the circumstances, it would be best if the indaba

was opened by the well-liked deputy mines minister Godfrey Oliphant," he said.

Others attending the event said that even if Zwane delivered an opening speech, the government must through him use

the platform to reassure investors that it was dealing with the issues that soured perceptions of SA as an investor-friendly mining destination, and was prepared to renegotiate the third version of the Mining Charter, which is now the subject of a court battle.

Some executives of foreign junior companies have talked of their investors preferring traditionally riskier African countries to SA, the country that was once at the forefront of gold mining and has the largest deposits of platinum group metals, chrome and manganese.

"The government must take the debate back to its most basic elements: what do we, as SA, want our mining industry to do for us and our economy? What is its most elemental role in our economy and how can government help the industry fulfil this role?" said Nedbank’s mining finance specialist Paul Miller.

"Then once we have settled that we actually want a safe mining industry with a future — this is not at all clear in government policy — then we can decide how we measure whether policy is contributing to that future."

Absa managing principal of corporate and investment banking Shirley Webber said the regulatory uncertainty that had deepened under Zwane had not only resulted in a lack of foreign investment in South African mining but local companies had largely slowed capital expenditure in growth and were spending money offshore.

The business-friendly message that Cyril Ramaphosa delivered at the World Economic Forum in Davos was heartening, as was his comment that if the charter was problematic it would be revisited, Webber said.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za