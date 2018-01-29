State-capture probe in limbo as president must sign off on rules

Although Zondo has received draft regulations, Zuma, who has been attending the African Union summit in Addis Ababa, has not yet signed these.

The regulations are required to allow Zondo to appoint staff, acquire premises for the inquiry and give him powers to subpoena witnesses and gather evidence through search and seizure processes.

The Hawks are set to make arrests in the coming week, in particular in connection with the Vrede dairy farm in which Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane and Free State premier Ace Magashule are implicated.

Hawks spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi, however, played down speculation over imminent arrests of key officials implicated in the Gupta-linked project. He told Business Day it was not "fake news" but that the Hawks could not be "derailed by irresponsible reporting".

He pleaded with the public for the Hawks to be given the "space to do their work".

"You need to understand that there is an investigation going on … we don’t know where reports of an ‘imminent arrest’ are coming from," he said on Sunday.

Constitutional Court spokesman Nathi Ncube said Zondo would be making an announcement on the state capture inquiry soon. Once the regulations were published, key appointments could be made — including for evidence leaders and senior counsel — and the inquiry could begin its work.

There remained questions about the scope of the work outlined in the terms of reference but the ball was now in Zondo’s court over whether he would acquiesce to them or refer them back to the Presidency.

Ncube said Zondo would communicate with the public soon on the way forward for the commission, which was established by Zuma more than two weeks ago after pressure from the newly elected leadership of the ANC, under party president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Zuma has not yet indicated whether he is appealing against a high court judgment compelling him to establish the commission of inquiry. He did indicate in his announcement on the establishment of the commission that he was seeking legal advice.

Weekend newspapers were packed with reports on investigations into state capture and the Gupta family.

The probes have intensified after the election of the new ANC leadership. However, insiders also indicated that probes into the family by foreign countries had increased pressure on local law enforcement authorities to take action.

According to the Financial Times, the US Federal Bureau of Investigations indicated in October 2017 it was investigating individuals, bank accounts and companies in the US for links to alleged corruption involving Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta.

The newspaper also reported at the time that the UK government had asked financial enforcement agencies to investigate possible ties between HSBC and Standard Chartered and the Guptas over concerns about their exposure to potentially illicit funds.

