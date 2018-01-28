National

Zwane is accused No1 in Free State dairy farm case

Gupta brothers also face charges as first state capture case comes to court

28 January 2018 - 08:12 MZILIKAZI WA AFRIKA, Thanduxolo Jika and Qaanitah Hunter
Mosebenzi Zwane. Picture: GCIS
Mosebenzi Zwane. Picture: GCIS

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, the three Gupta brothers — Atul, Rajesh and Ajay — and their associates will be charged with money laundering in the next few weeks in what will become the first state capture case to be prosecuted.

Zwane will be accused No1 for his role in a sophisticated and elaborate scheme that allegedly siphoned off R220-million meant to benefit poor farmers, to fund the Guptas' luxurious lifestyle.

Atul, Rajesh and Ajay Gupta will be accused No2, 3 and 4, respectively. Other accused include former CEO of Gupta-owned Oakbay Nazeem Howa, Sahara Computers CEO Ashu Chawla, Oakbay CEO Ronica Ragavan, relative Varun Gupta and Kamal Vasram, the sole director of Estina, the company to which the R220-million was paid by the Free State government.

News of the finalised indictment, which is sitting with NPA boss Shaun Abrahams, comes as it emerged this week that the family have been put under surveillance by international law enforcement agencies.

Read the full article in the Sunday Times

Ace Magashule is co-operating with the Hawks’ raid of his offices

The Hawks are looking for documents relating to the Vrede dairy farm project, in which R10m allegedly went directly to Atul Gupta
National
1 day ago

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: The day Zuma cooked his own goose

'The scope of the investigation means that the inner workings of the Gupta empire and the role of the president’s son, Duduzane, will finally be ...
Politics
2 days ago

Capture inquiry to probe allegation involving Duduzane Zuma first

Under political pressure the president broadens the terms of reference, with the judicial inquiry to include closure of Gupta accounts
National
2 days ago

CARMEL RICKARD: Is this how a Gupta trial could be handled?

A case involving small-scale bribes — and the sentences handed down in it — may give a clue to how possible Gupta prosecutions may unfold
Opinion
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Zwane is accused No1 in Free State dairy farm case
National
2.
Cape Town does ‘indeed’ have water plan, says ...
National
3.
How the hive mind is killing the herd immunity ...
National / Health
4.
Some stolen or vandalised traffic lights in ...
National

Related Articles

Ace Magashule is co-operating with the Hawks’ raid of his offices
National

Anoj Singh had his Dubai hotel bill paid by a Gupta lieutenant
National

Capture inquiry to probe allegation involving Duduzane Zuma first
National

CARMEL RICKARD: Is this how a Gupta trial could be handled?
Opinion / In Good Faith

Terms for judicial inquiry into state capture include fraud in all organs of ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.