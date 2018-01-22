Gupta dairy deal in Free State allegedly proceeds of crime

Dramatic disclosures in court papers filed by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) place the Guptas at the heart of a conspiracy to "swindle" R220m from the Free State meant for emerging black dairy farmers.

The NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) approached the High Court in Bloemfontein for a preservation order to seize the farm and government grants worth R220m funnelled to Gupta-linked companies.

The unit argues that these should be deemed the proceeds of crime.

The grants were meant to support a dairy project championed by Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, who was the Free State MEC for agriculture at the time.

AFU investigators confirmed reports that a large portion of the funds was immediately siphoned off to Gupta front companies in Dubai.

The court filings also show R10m was paid directly to Atul Gupta and R14.5m to the Guptas’ Oakbay Investments.

Sources told Business Day that authorities in Dubai were co-operating with investigators to ensure the Guptas and their associates did not dispose of properties or dissipate funds held in Emirati bank accounts. One source said co-operation at this stage took the form of "monitoring" Gupta-linked assets with a view to preparing preservation orders.

The Gupta e-mails confirmed that the family bought a palatial 10-bedroom mansion for R330m in the upmarket Dubai suburb of Emirates Hills and which has been linked to President Jacob Zuma.