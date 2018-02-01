National

Lesetja Kganyago named central bank governer of the year

The Reserve Bank governor has ‘enhanced the Bank’s reputation as an independent and well-governed institution against all threats’

01 February 2018 - 11:11 Staff Writer
Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has pledged to stand firm with his team in protecting the country’s best interests‚ in reaction to being named central bank governor of the year.

In announcing the award‚ publication Central Banking said: "Kganyago has defended and enhanced the [Reserve Bank’s] reputation as an independent and well-governed institution against all threats — despite a turbulent political and economic backdrop."

Kganyago said: "The honour of this award doesn’t belong to me‚ but to my colleagues at the South African Reserve Bank and my fellow South Africans, who have entrusted the [Bank] with the primary task of defending them against inflation.

"South Africans have also deemed it proper that their defender should be free from interference‚ or influence‚ by politicians or business interests," Kganyago said.

"It is against this background that we shall continue to protect the independence of the Reserve Bank and we shall do so by drawing strength from fellow South Africans whose long-term interest informs our actions."

