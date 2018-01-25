Economy

TEAM SA AT DAVOS

Malusi Gigaba predicts pain but investors ‘positive’

25 January 2018 - 07:05 Foreign Staff
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa (right) and Finance Minister Melusi Gigaba chat at the WEF 2018 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Picture: GCIS
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa (right) and Finance Minister Melusi Gigaba chat at the WEF 2018 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Picture: GCIS

SA’s budget has involved making tough decisions to stabilise its debt and as a result of these the country will feel some pain, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Wednesday.

Gigaba said the budget, to be presented in February, would involve interventions in order to boost confidence and grow the economy. Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, he said he would "announce the tough decisions to stabilise the debt but reduce the budget deficit", and that South Africans "will have to bear some pain".

Gigaba’s warning was echoed by International Monetary Fund (IMF) MD Christine Lagarde, who said SA needed to rebuild business confidence and clean out the rot. Her blunt message was delivered to Cyril Ramaphosa when the two met on Thursday.

The IMF this week cut SA’s growth forecast for the next two years‚ citing political uncertainty. "We concurred that long-standing structural challenges continue to weigh on growth in SA. We consequently agreed that bold and timely reforms are needed to create an environment conducive to job creation and less inequality," she said.

"Recent initiatives to improve governance and strengthen public institutions are steps in the right direction. These efforts need to be sustained and be complemented both by fiscal policies that stabilise debt at manageable and sustainable levels‚ and by the re-establishment of business confidence to make the economy more productive and competitive."

SA’s economy grew 2.5% in the three months to the end of June 2017, after contracting by 0.6% in the first quarter and by 0.3% in 2016’s final quarter.

"We are certainly going to avoid it. I’m very confident," Gigaba said when asked about the possibility of a downgrade.

Ramaphosa’s election to head the ANC removed political uncertainty that contributed to the depreciation of the rand and had been welcomed by investors, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa’s victory resulted in a surge of the rand to a two-and-a-half-year high.

"The depreciation of the rand last year was overdone, and it was overdone because there was so much political uncertainty," Kganyago said.

"The uncertainty is gone. From the meetings here in Davos, a lot of investors are actually very positive about SA. They think that the institutions of our democracy are solid and these institutions have demonstrated their resilience.

"Investors are now clear that when they make investment decisions they can make decisions based on a more certain political environment," the Reserve Bank governor said.

Reuters, Bloomberg

Less is more in Nigeria as Unilever and rivals look to cash in

Unilever and its rivals tailor their tactics to the local market, trying out smaller sizes and switching to local production to counter import curbs
World
14 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa says all the right things at Davos

Saying ‘the wheels of change are moving now and they are going to start speeding up’, the new ANC leader talks of positive discussions ...
National
14 hours ago

Reasons why Donald Trump decided to take the Davos stage

Obama never did it, he wants to show off, he wants to prove how stable he is, he wants to rub shoulders with the elite ... it’s a fairly long ...
World
17 hours ago

Who are the gloomiest CEOs at Davos?

PwC’s annual survey of CEOs shows that overall, 57% of chief executives believe global economic prospects will improve in 2018
World
19 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Consumer inflation stabilises despite leap in ...
Economy
2.
IMF cuts SA’s growth rate for next two years
Economy
3.
BER survey shows 2018 forecasts for CPI have ...
Economy
4.
WATCH: How South African households are getting ...
Economy
5.
ANALYSIS: How indebted consumers are stretching ...
Economy

Related Articles

Cyril Ramaphosa says all the right things at Davos
National

Rebuild confidence and clean out the rot: Christine Lagarde’s message from the ...
National

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Up to Cyril Ramaphosa to revive can-do spirit
Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: IMF SA forecasts disappointing
Opinion / Editorials

IMF cuts SA’s growth rate for next two years
Economy

SA seen as likely emerging market big story
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.