Malusi Gigaba predicts pain but investors ‘positive’

The IMF this week cut SA’s growth forecast for the next two years‚ citing political uncertainty. "We concurred that long-standing structural challenges continue to weigh on growth in SA. We consequently agreed that bold and timely reforms are needed to create an environment conducive to job creation and less inequality," she said.

"Recent initiatives to improve governance and strengthen public institutions are steps in the right direction. These efforts need to be sustained and be complemented both by fiscal policies that stabilise debt at manageable and sustainable levels‚ and by the re-establishment of business confidence to make the economy more productive and competitive."

SA’s economy grew 2.5% in the three months to the end of June 2017, after contracting by 0.6% in the first quarter and by 0.3% in 2016’s final quarter.

"We are certainly going to avoid it. I’m very confident," Gigaba said when asked about the possibility of a downgrade.

Ramaphosa’s election to head the ANC removed political uncertainty that contributed to the depreciation of the rand and had been welcomed by investors, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa’s victory resulted in a surge of the rand to a two-and-a-half-year high.

"The depreciation of the rand last year was overdone, and it was overdone because there was so much political uncertainty," Kganyago said.

"The uncertainty is gone. From the meetings here in Davos, a lot of investors are actually very positive about SA. They think that the institutions of our democracy are solid and these institutions have demonstrated their resilience.

"Investors are now clear that when they make investment decisions they can make decisions based on a more certain political environment," the Reserve Bank governor said.

