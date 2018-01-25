TEAM SA AT DAVOS
Malusi Gigaba predicts pain but investors ‘positive’
SA’s budget has involved making tough decisions to stabilise its debt and as a result of these the country will feel some pain, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Wednesday.
Gigaba said the budget, to be presented in February, would involve interventions in order to boost confidence and grow the economy. Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, he said he would "announce the tough decisions to stabilise the debt but reduce the budget deficit", and that South Africans "will have to bear some pain".
Gigaba’s warning was echoed by International Monetary Fund (IMF) MD Christine Lagarde, who said SA needed to rebuild business confidence and clean out the rot. Her blunt message was delivered to Cyril Ramaphosa when the two met on Thursday.
The IMF this week cut SA’s growth forecast for the next two years‚ citing political uncertainty. "We concurred that long-standing structural challenges continue to weigh on growth in SA. We consequently agreed that bold and timely reforms are needed to create an environment conducive to job creation and less inequality," she said.
"Recent initiatives to improve governance and strengthen public institutions are steps in the right direction. These efforts need to be sustained and be complemented both by fiscal policies that stabilise debt at manageable and sustainable levels‚ and by the re-establishment of business confidence to make the economy more productive and competitive."
SA’s economy grew 2.5% in the three months to the end of June 2017, after contracting by 0.6% in the first quarter and by 0.3% in 2016’s final quarter.
"We are certainly going to avoid it. I’m very confident," Gigaba said when asked about the possibility of a downgrade.
Ramaphosa’s election to head the ANC removed political uncertainty that contributed to the depreciation of the rand and had been welcomed by investors, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Wednesday.
Ramaphosa’s victory resulted in a surge of the rand to a two-and-a-half-year high.
"The depreciation of the rand last year was overdone, and it was overdone because there was so much political uncertainty," Kganyago said.
"The uncertainty is gone. From the meetings here in Davos, a lot of investors are actually very positive about SA. They think that the institutions of our democracy are solid and these institutions have demonstrated their resilience.
"Investors are now clear that when they make investment decisions they can make decisions based on a more certain political environment," the Reserve Bank governor said.
Reuters, Bloomberg
