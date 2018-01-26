The Guptas’ trusted lieutenant Sanjay Grover used his personal credit card to settle a Dubai hotel bill for former Eskom and Transnet chief financial officer‚ Anoj Singh.

Documents in TimesLIVE’s possession show that, although the February 2015 bill for Singh’s stay at the luxury Oberoi Hotel was in his name‚ it was paid for by Grover using his MasterCard credit card.

Grover worked at the Guptas’ company‚ Sahara Computers and was the chief financial officer for Transnet at the time of the trip.

The revelations fly in the face of Singh’s testimony before the parliamentary inquiry into state capture this week. While documents obtained through the leaked Gupta e-mails last year revealed evidence that the Guptas had paid for the trip‚ the credit card is the first solid evidence linking Grover to the transaction.

Testifying under oath‚ Singh told the inquiry that neither the Guptas nor any of their companies had paid for his stay at the hotel. "The Gupta family did not pay for any of my travels‚" he insisted.

Singh‚ who resigned as Eskom’s chief financial officer this week‚ told the inquiry that his numerous stays at the hotel would have either been paid for by himself or‚ if not‚ either by his associate Mohammed al-Balooshi‚ Transnet or Eskom.

He was unable to say whether Al-Balooshi had links to Sahara Computers.

Documents seen by TimesLIVE show that at the same time Singh stayed at the Oberoi‚ Zhang Minyu‚ a senior executive of South China Rail (SCR) was staying there too. The Guptas‚ who were e-mailed Zhang’s hotel arrival and departure dates‚ are alleged to have received R5.4bn in kickbacks for SCR winning tenders to supply Transnet with 1,064 locomotives.

This week‚ Singh was questioned by Parliament over his role in the Gupta family’s capture of the state and the looting of billions of rand from the fiscus. Asked if had seen the Guptas at the hotel‚ Singh said that if he had‚ it would have been purely coincidental.

"I think I have seen the Gupta brothers in passing in Dubai. I have never had any formal meetings with them in Dubai, but if you are staying in the same hotel at the same time you will probably see each other."

Grover’s name also emerged in the controversy over the government’s Vrede dairy farm project‚ which has been exposed as nothing more than a looting ground for the Gupta family and their associates — with little to no oversight being exercised by the government over how the funds were spent.

Some R40m was paid [from the project] to Vargafield — of which Grover is the sole director.