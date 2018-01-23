Anoj Singh denies misleading Brown, says McKinsey was not in question

Former Eskom financial director Anoj Singh rejected on Tuesday suggestions that Eskom had provided Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown with inaccurate information for her reply to a question in Parliament.

The question by Democratic Alliance public enterprises spokesperson Natasha Mazzone related to payments that Eskom had made to Trillian Capital Partners, which was working alongside McKinsey for the power utility.

McKinsey earned R1bn for its work with Eskom while Trillian received about R600m though very little work was done. The Asset Forfeiture Unit has obtained preservation orders for the assets at the two companies because there was no valid contract between Eskom and McKinsey and no contract between Eskom and Trillian.

Mazzone asked Brown whether "any contracts of engagement have been concluded" between Eskom and Trillian and "what are the costs involved in each case". Brown replied "none" to the first part and "not applicable" to the second part.