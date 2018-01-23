Anoj Singh denies misleading Brown, says McKinsey was not in question
Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has been accused of lying to Parliament but says she was misinformed by Eskom
Former Eskom financial director Anoj Singh rejected on Tuesday suggestions that Eskom had provided Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown with inaccurate information for her reply to a question in Parliament.
The question by Democratic Alliance public enterprises spokesperson Natasha Mazzone related to payments that Eskom had made to Trillian Capital Partners, which was working alongside McKinsey for the power utility.
McKinsey earned R1bn for its work with Eskom while Trillian received about R600m though very little work was done. The Asset Forfeiture Unit has obtained preservation orders for the assets at the two companies because there was no valid contract between Eskom and McKinsey and no contract between Eskom and Trillian.
Mazzone asked Brown whether "any contracts of engagement have been concluded" between Eskom and Trillian and "what are the costs involved in each case". Brown replied "none" to the first part and "not applicable" to the second part.
Brown has been accused of lying to Parliament but has said she was misinformed by Eskom.
Replying to questions by the Ntuthezelo Vanara, the evidence leader in the inquiry into state capture being conducted by Parliament’s public enterprises committee, Singh said he did not believe the answer provided by Eskom was inaccurate.
"I still maintain that we did not mislead in terms of the responses to the questions," Singh said. "The answers to the questions were accurate, based on the questions that were posed."
A decision was made by Eskom to remove additional information relating to the McKinsey and Trillian contract in the reply because the question was very specific, relating to a contract between Eskom and Trillian.
"The factual nature of the response was that there was no contract and so there were no payments made as there was no contract. The contract existed between Mckinsey and Eskom," Singh said.
In replying to parliamentary questions Eskom wanted to be very specific, he said.
At the time the answer was provided to Brown Singh was the acting group chief executive officer. He said he signed and submitted the answer which had been drawn up by other Eskom officials and recommended by executive Edwin Mabelane and Suzanne Daniels, Eskom’s suspended head of legal compliance.
