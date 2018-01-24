MPs unimpressed by Anoj Singh’s amnesia over Eskom’s Gupta contracts

Former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh — who was allegedly at the heart of state capture of the utility — was accused of lying, evasiveness and being misleading during his testimony before the parliamentary inquiry into state capture on Tuesday.

In gruelling questioning that lasted more than nine hours and ended after midnight, Singh was grilled by evidence leader Ntuthuzelo Vanara and members of the portfolio committee on public enterprises about his roles in concluding several suspect contracts with Gupta-owned Tegeta Exploration & Resources, and in the utility’s dealings with Gupta-linked Trillian Capital Partners.

He was accused of having contravened several sections of the Public Finance Management Act and the Companies Act during his tenure at the utility.

Committee members attacked Singh for what they said were his evasive responses, which were often of the nature of “I don’t know”, “I can’t remember” or, “It was not my responsibility” — whereas they stressed that as chief financial officer, he would have had a central role in running the utility.

DA public enterprises spokesperson Natasha Mazzone said his amnesia was problematic.

“You seem to have forgotten dates and times and places. There is overwhelming and mounting evidence that you were part of an elaborate scheme to break off chunks of Eskom and sell them to the highest bidder.

“I am beyond the point of believing that you did not know about this and that you did not play an active role in this.”

Singh denied he had been part of corruption at the utility.